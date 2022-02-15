LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Early voting to fill a vacant seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives is coming up.
Rep. Reginald Meeks resigned from the 42nd District in December.
The Jefferson County Clerk's Office will hold in-person absentee voting Feb. 17-19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There will be a polling location on West Kentucky Street at St. Stephen Church and at the Clerk's Office Election Center on Liberty Street. A drop-box for mail-in absentee ballots will be also be on-site.
The special election is on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
Organizers said only voters in the 42nd Legislative District will vote in this election. To see if your address is in the 42nd district and for more information about this election, click here.
Related Stories:
- ACLU strategist nominated to replace Rep. Reginald Meeks in Kentucky House
- Special election date set to fill vacated Kentucky House 42 seat
- Rep. Reginald Meeks announces his retirement after 21 years in the Kentucky House
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.