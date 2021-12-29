LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keturah Herron was nominated to replace retired Kentucky State Rep. Reginald Meeks by the Louisville Jefferson County Democratic Party.
In a release, the committee said it unanimously chose Herron, who has worked with the ACLU as a policy strategist.
Meeks announced he was retiring in December, saying he plans to spend more time focusing on his health and spending time with his family. He has served in the 42nd House District in Jefferson County since 2000. The committee said Herron was "instrumental" in the bipartisan version of Breonna's law that places limits on no-knock warrants in Kentucky.
“We were very proud to see such a talented group of candidates seeking to represent the 42nd district in the Kentucky House of Representatives," Jefferson County Democratic Party chair Lisa Norkus said. "Each candidate had ideas and energy to contribute to our commonwealth, but after careful consideration, we unanimously chose Keturah Herron for the Democratic nomination.”
The special election is scheduled for Feb. 22, with early voting to take place Feb. 17-19.
