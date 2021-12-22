LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special election will take place on Feb. 22, 2022, to fill the seat that was vacated by Reginald Meeks, who represented the 42nd district in the Kentucky state house.
Meeks held the position for more than 20 years but announced his retirement last week.
The Louisville Jefferson County Democratic Party Executive Committee will interview candidates and vote on who will run in the special election.
Interviews by appointment will be held at Shively City Hall on Dec. 28, and results will be made public once all candidates have been informed of the final decision.
Resumes can be submitted online.
