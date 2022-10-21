LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The midterm elections are more than two weeks away, but people are already casting ballots in Kentucky and Indiana.
Indiana started in-person voting last week, while Kentucky is slated to start on Nov. 3.
Election Day is set for Nov. 8, but early voting has benefits for some people.
Richard and Sandra Bierley voted Friday at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds in southern Indiana.
"We don't want to be in a big crowd of people," Sandra Bierley said. "This was easy, in and out."
"Normally, we would do it but we don't want to stand in line for a half-hour, 45 minutes," Richard Bierley said.
Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said the polling location has had around 400 people each day.
"We've had a good turnout thus far," Burks said.
And Burks said people have also requested absentee ballots. The deadline for absentee ballots is next week.
"We've had about 1,500 requested so far, and they're coming back," Burks said. "The last day to request that is October the 27th. That's pushing it, because of the mail and the turnaround time and the absentee ballot has to be back in our office by Election Day."
Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said Kentucky voters are also requesting absentee ballots. She said several thousand have been requested in Jefferson County.
Holsclaw hopes races for the U.S. Senate and Louisville mayor's office help voter turnout.
"I think anything that's a national race attracts more people," Holsclaw said.
While Holsclaw is a Republican, she has a message for everyone about voting straight ticket.
"I would encourage them not to do that," Holsclaw said. "There are good and bad in both parties. I truly believe and I think you really need to look at the candidates."
To see where to vote in Jefferson County, click here. To see where to vote in Kentucky, click here. To see where to vote in Indiana, click here.
