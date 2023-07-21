LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They knock on your door and promise better coverage and better equipment but it could all be a scam.
This week, an east Louisville couple got a visit from two people who said they were sales representatives for a security company.
They didn't specifically say what company they were from but they also didn't make it clear they were not from ADT.
"This car pulls up in front of the house," Michael Cuyjet said. "These two guys get out and they come up and they address me by name."
On Thursday, Cuyjet got an unsolicited visit about the security system at his home in Plainview.
"And they said that they were here because our ADT system needed to be upgraded," he said.
Cuyjet has an ADT sign in his front yard.
"And he talked about the fact that our system was probably 3g and now the towers are 5g, so the equipment needs to be updated, and they're here to do that," Cuyjet explained.
He assumed the men were from ADT and eventually allowed them to come inside.
"They were wearing lanyards with ID tags but the ID tags were hanging down around their waist," he said. "What I should have done is asked him to hold up the ID so I could see who they were. I didn't do that and I caution other people to do that."
They told him it wasn't going to cost anything and it was just going to be an upgrade but they needed to see his control box.
"So we let them in the house and they went to the control boxes," Cuyjet said. "'Oh yeah, this is gonna have to be replaced, but none of your alarm devices on the doors have to be replaced.'"
But there's always a catch.
"And then he starts writing down numbers," Cuyjet said. "And he comes home his piece of paper says now if you sign here, you'll get all of this stuff, but it's gonna cost you $69 a month."
Cuyjet said he declined and after the men left, few things came to him in hindsight.
"And they referred to my ADT system, so they used the word ADT," Cuyjet said. "They didn't say they were from ADT."
Cuyjet reached out to the company online and by phone. He said both the people he talked to said they'd never send anyone to his home.
Cuyjet also shared the incident in a post on the Nextdoor app.
"I've gotten a number of people who have just said things that weren't particularly helpful like you need to be more careful," Cuyjet said. "Like I don't know that now."
He also heard from several people with similar stories and even someone from ADT.
"And he said that this has been going on a lot that they're aware of it," Cuyjet said. "They even think they know what company it's from the company is not connected."
If you get a visit from someone claiming to be from ADT or another company and want to check them out, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.