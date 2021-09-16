LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big changes are ahead on the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Work is underway to get ready for a major traffic shift when construction on starts on Phase One of the Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal project.
Drivers won't be able to use the Sherman Minton to get from New Albany to Louisville all weekend.
Starting Friday night, the eastbound lanes will be closed through Monday morning.
The closure is being put in place so crews can continue getting the bridge ready for the big shift.
A barrier wall is already up on the top deck of the bridge, separating the westbound lanes from what will be one eastbound lane.
Crews are still working on temporary traffic crossings for eastbound drivers on the top deck of the bridge.
A new lane was just paved to get traffic back on track when exiting the bridge eastbound.
This weekend, drivers are encouraged to use Interstates 65 and 265 to detour around the bridge.
