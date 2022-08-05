FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — People affected by severe storms and flooding in seven Kentucky counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and more counties are expected to be added, the governor's office said Thursday.
It is not necessary to apply in person. Staff was expected in Clay County at Oneida Elementary School at noon Friday for those who need assistance filing, Beshear's office said. Sites are planned for each county to provide different types of help.
Claimants in eligible counties have to show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a result of the flooding that started July 26 and that they aren't eligible for regular unemployment benefits.
To file an initial claim, visit kcc.ky.gov or call (502) 875-0442 by Sept. 3.
After filing, claimants should visit local locations for in-person assistance next week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Besides Clay County, the other locations are 421 Jett Drive, Jackson; Knott County Sportsplex, Leburn; Letcher County Recreation Center, Whitesburg; Hazard Community and Technical College; Old Grocery Store, South Jenkins; and Floyd County Community Center, Langley.
Copyright 2022. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.