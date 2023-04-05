LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jeffersonville High School students were selected as delegates to the American Legion Auxiliary Hoosiers Girls State.
Lilly Anderson and Cyanne Wimberley were sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Post 35. The juniors are members of the Air Force JROTC program at the school in southern Indiana.
According to a news release Wednesday, Anderson is currently the Community Service Officer and Wimberley is the Vice-Corps Commander.
Anderson also plays volleyball and is a member of National Honor Society. Wimberley has accumulated the most community service hours of any cadet in the past three years.
The week-long program Anderson and Wimberley were selected to is designed to educate the state's young women in duties, privileges, rights, responsibilities and citizenship.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.