LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four seniors at Central Hardin High School earned perfect scores on their ACT.
Hardin County Schools spokesman John Wright says the four seniors, Sam Christensen, Tate Lewis, Andy McDowell and Nathan Turlington each scored a perfect 36 on the test. All four members of the class of 2022 have big plans for their futures.
Sam Christensen took the ACT last spring, when he was still a junior. Now that he's a senior, he hopes to attend either MIT or Georgia Tech to become a computer engineer with a focus on software.
Tate Lewis took the test earlier this school year. He hopes his perfect score will help him get into Georgetown University in Washington D.C. to study political science.
Andy McDowell received his perfect 36 score after taking the ACT as a junior in the spring. He's planning on attending the University of Louisville's Speed School to become an engineer.
Nathan Turlington is still a senior, but he is already attending Western Kentucky University's Gatton Academy, which is a residential school for gifted and talented high school students. He plans to be a finance and computer science major. He is already studying Russian and hopes to get into a program at the University of North Carolina that will send him abroad. He also wants to attend MIT.
The ACT was developed in 1959, as the “American College Testing.” But the ACT no longer formally calls it that. The ACT measures a student's readiness for college. Many colleges and universities use the scores to make admissions decisions. It's a multiple-choice, paper and pencil test on English, reading, math and science. The higher the score on the ACT, the more options students may have for attending and paying for college.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.