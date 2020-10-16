LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six JCPS middle schools are benefiting from a grant that will help narrow the digital divide by providing students with the technical tools they need.
One of the recipients, Carrithers Middle School, celebrated the Verizon Innovative Learning program grant Friday morning. As part of the program, 700 of its students will take home a backpack with a new iPad inside. A total of over 4,700 devices with 24/7 Internet access will be handed out to students at the six schools.
Dr. Denise Franklin-Williams, principal at Carrithers Middle School, says the iPads will be useful for non-traditional learning as well as when classes resume in person.
"When every student has an iPad that they can use for their schoolwork -- both virtually since we are living in the NTI 2.0 world right now -- and once we return to school, there are amazing opportunities to engage students in the curriculum in real time," Franklin-Williams said.
A total of 11 JCPS schools will be a part of the Verizon Innovative Learning Program but JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says that's not enough. He wants the community to step up to help get the same technology into the hands of all students.
