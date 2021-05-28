LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school year with virtual learning, hybrid scheduling and then a return to in-person instruction was difficult, but the uncertainty during the school year was the most challenging part of the pandemic according to Bullitt County Superintendent Jesse Bacon.
"It's safe to say it has not been a year we all expected or the year we all wanted, but I think at the end of the day, it's going to prove to have been a successful year for us," Bacon said.
In a school district with around 13,000 students, elementary level students returned to in-person instruction five days a week toward the end of the school year. Middle and high school students were brought back four days a week.
While long-term planning wasn't possible during the height of the pandemic, Bacon is confident most students will be back in-person for a typical school schedule next fall.
"We're trying to be positive and think positive in hopes that our students won't be masked," Bacon said. "They'll be back to working collaboratively, close together doing hands-on activities, not just collaborating digitally. We're hoping we can keep all our kids in the cafeteria to eat next year rather than spaced out in the school building."
Students will also be offered a virtual instruction option.
Bacon said the district expanded its use of educational technology, learning how to blend it with in-person instruction.
The final day for the 2020-21 academic year is June 3 for Bullitt County students.
Related Stories:
- Virtual learners in Bullitt County Public Schools can now pursue associate's degree
- Bullitt County seeking ideas to help students cope with pandemic-related learning loss
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.