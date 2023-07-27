LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get back to school ready with Jefferson County Public Schools this week.
The JCPS 15th District Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is holding a Back to School Blitz from Thursday, July 27, to Saturday, August 5. The event will be held at the PTA Closing Assistance Program location at 319 South 15th Street. All JCPS students and families are encouraged to attend, however, you must have an appointment scheduled.
Students participating in the Blitz are eligible to receive a new uniform package including a pair of pants, a polo shirt, five pairs of socks, five pairs of underwear and a belt. Families can also look through other items like books and gently used uniforms. There will also be a school lunch served for all children in attendance.
In addition, JCPS students are able to receive a new pair of athletic shoes through a new program offered by the 15th District PTA and JCPS. Contact your child's school's Family Resource Youth Services Center.
To schedule an appointment for the Back to School Blitz, contact your child's school and ask for the Family Resource Center for elementary schools or Youth Services Center for middle and high schools. Appointments will fill up quickly.
