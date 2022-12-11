LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School fed 300 people in its first Farm to Table Scholarship Dinner.
WDRB News got a tour of the agriculture department during the start of the school year to see where the students were learning to grow the vegetables and raise the protein.
The school's cafeteria was the new restaurant on Saturday. Choir and band students performing for the guests during the dinner too.
The money raised for ticket sales will create several $500 scholarships for students aspiring to complete a trade school after high school. It's not clear yet how many scholarships are available.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.