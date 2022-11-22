LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at a local elementary school are bringing home some new culinary skills in time for the holidays.
Byck Elementary School students participated in a cooking class at the Dare to Care Community Kitchen on Tuesday. GE Appliances sponsored the event, gifting 25 students with a new countertop oven.
"We want to provide them the opportunity to learn how to cook nutritious food and healthy food in a fun way, so this is a creative way to teach kids while they're young," said Vincent James, president and CEO of Dare to Care Foodbank. "This is a great way for them to be able to pick up new habits and eat healthier."
In 1969, a nine-year-old Byck Elementary student, Bobby Ellis, died just before Thanksgiving due to malnutrition. That tragedy sparked the creation of Dare to Care.
On Tuesday, the students worked in groups, learning how to cook chicken, green bean casserole and baked apple crisps.
In its 70th anniversary, GE Appliances said this program is a way to serve the community.
"This is so important to see these kids having a hands-on approach, having fun here, prepare a healthy meal," said Allison Martin, GE Appliances head of corporate citizenship.
Each student was given all of the ingredients needed to make the same meal at home, along with a countertop oven from GE Appliances.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.