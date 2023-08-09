LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County students are among thousands of students who returned to class for the first day of school on Aug. 9, and some of them will be leaving a little early.
The district reminded parents that elementary students will be released an hour early on the first day so staff can make sure young students get to the correct bus.
However, officials warn that parents shouldn't expect to see their children arrive home much earlier than usual.
"Don't think that just because we are releasing an hour early that your child will get home an hour earlier than anticipated," said superintendent Teresa Morgan. "There will be some bumps and I assure you we are taking great care of your students."
The early dismissal time applies only to elementary students. Parents should notify their child's school if the child will be dropped at a day care after school.
Officials also remind parents that anyone who wants to enter a school building will need to present identification to check in to help ensure students' safety. Also, there's still time for parents to sign up free school breakfast and lunch.
