LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan stopped by WDRB Mornings Friday a little more than a week before students head back to class on Aug. 9.
The district is still feeling the effects of the teacher shortage, and needs to fill a few vacancies. Morgan said a recent job fair was successful, but, "we still have about 30 positions as of yesterday. Of course there will be some processing today and next week, mainly in the area of special education. Those positions are hard to fill."
As school shootings continue to make headlines, safety in the classroom remains top-of-mind for district officials, Morgan said, and she had high praise for school resource officers.
"Our SROs are just phenomenal, they are great partners. I know our parents think of them as being the first line of defense, but they are so much more than that. They make connections with our students on a daily basis. Students know they can talk to them. They create that trust value that we want our students to have with our SROs."
The district does require parents visiting the school to have proper ID. "What our parents need to know is when you come to the building you're going to need your ID. We'd hate to frustrate you by sending you back to the parking lot."
Morgan said parents usually don't re-enter the building on the first day of school. "We will allow parents to bring kids inside the building, and we might have a boo-hoo room for kindergarten parents -- or maybe some high school students might have a celebration room."
Morgan said one priority this academic year will be project-based learning, "which allows our students to have experiences that they'd have if they become a broadcaster or a teacher in the future."
School bus safety is also a top priority, and Morgan asked all drivers to remember to watch for school buses on their routes when classes begin in the second week of August.
"The first morning of school for us is August 9, just like Jefferson County, so we just ask those who don't have children in school who may forget that we have these buses out there and we need you to stop. When that 'STOP' arm comes out that means stop, do not pass. We need our students to get on and off the buses safely."
Morgan said she is looking forward to "an incredible school year."
