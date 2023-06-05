LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free driving clinics are being offered to teenagers in Louisville in June.
Ford Motor Company Fund and the Governors Highway Safety Association are partnering for four free driving training clinics to Cardinal Stadium on June 17-18. The clinic focuses on vehicle handling, hazard recognition, speed, space management, distraction and impairment.
According to a news release, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens and pedestrian fatalities.
Ford Driving Skills for Life pairs newly licensed or permitted drivers with professional driving instructors for hands-on driver training in a closed-course environment.
To register, click here.
