French artist helping Oldham County High School students tell their stories

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Oldham County High School students are becoming larger than life to show other students they're just like them.

On Thursday, students hung huge photos of Oldham County High School classmates on the outside wall of the school.

It's part of a project that started last year with students, teachers and staff submitting stories about themselves. A committee then chose which stories to feature.

The goal is for everyone at the school to get to know and understand each other better.

"My friend — she talks about how she got her name," said Katherine Carter, a senior at the school. "And it was so funny, because I have know her for years, but I never really knew that story about her."

The pictures were printed by a French artist known as "JR," who developed the project to promote human understanding and interaction.

