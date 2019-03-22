LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The principal at Norton Commons Elementary School is definitely getting her steps in on Friday.
Allyson Vitato is spending her entire day walking on a treadmill. That's seven hours.
She challenged her school to donate to the YMCA Annual Giving Campaign, and they delivered. Vitato pledged to walk one minute on the treadmill for every $10 donated.
Students, parents, and staff donated more than $4,500, so she showed up early to keep up her end of the deal. Vitato was already walking when students arrived at school Friday morning.
"Seeing their faces as they came down the hallway and hearing them cheer me on, it really keeps me going. And also just thinking about the impact that these kids, these families and my staff have had on the community, absolutely every minute on here is well worth it," she says.
All the money raised will go to programs the YMCA supports. The Norton Commons Y is connected to the elementary school.
The annual campaign runs until the the end of the month.
