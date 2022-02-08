LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County School Board is pleased with its current superintendent.
Board members voted to give Mark Laughner another contract with the school district in southern Indiana, and increase his pay.
The board said he deserved a raise because he's still focused and full of good ideas.
His current contract salary is $166,000, which ends June 30. His new salary would be increased to $175,000 and start in July.
The contract would last three years.
