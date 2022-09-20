LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found in a student's backpack Tuesday at Marion C. Moore School on Outer Loop.
A student told a staff member that they had the gun in their backpack, according to a letter sent to parents. The student told authorities they had the gun because they were scared of a "situation outside of school."
The gun was secured after by Jefferson County Public Schools security.
The student, whose age and grade was not identified, will be sent to an alternative school for one year and not allowed to return to their previously assigned school, according to the JCPS handbook.
Moore High School Principal Traci Hunt encouraged parents and students to let mental health practitioners on site know if something is going on in or outside school.
