LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is encouraging graduates to return to the school district to teach.
Hardin County Schools is providing up to $350 per class for graduates of Central Hardin, John Hardin and North Hardin high schools who have been admitted and are in good standing in a post-secondary teacher education program. The financial aid program start with graduates of the Class of 2023.
According to a news release, students who have 15 hours of teacher education classes per semester can receive a contribution as much as $1,750 and would cap at $2,100, which is 18 hours of education classes. Graduates of Hardin County Schools interested in becoming certified in middle or high school mathematics and science classes can receive up to $525 per class.
“This ensures that we will employ the best and brightest teachers to educate our students by those who have a commitment to HCS and our community,” said Teresa Morgan, Hardin County Schools superintendent.
As part of the program, Hardin County Schools and the graduate receiving financial aid will enter a contractual agreement to teach at the school district for at least three years.
Hardin County Schools said partnership with Western Kentucky University will offer graduates more financial aid. WKU will match the contribution made by the school district.
