LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At the J. Graham Brown School, one graduate stood out among the rest. He was sitting in the audience and wasn't even in a cap and gown.
A 89-year-old Korean War veteran is now an official high school graduate of Jefferson County Public Schools.
Roy Collett was drafted into the Army but didn't finished high school before enlisting. On Friday, the J. Graham Brown School surprised the veteran with an official diploma as part of their graduation ceremonies.
"I had no idea whatsoever," Collett said.
Collett received his diploma 72 years after he left high school. He was drafted for the Korean War in 1954 and never got to graduate from duPont Manual High School since he left in the 10th grade.
"You didn't question it, you just did it," Collett said.
Due to a JCPS Board policy, honorably discharged veteran who served during the World War II, Korean or Vietnam Wars are eligible to receive the high school diplomas if they never finished high school before enlisting.
Collett's daughter is Angela Parsons, the principal of the J. Graham Brown School.
"When you think about what he had to do to earn his diploma, oh my gosh, I don't think anyone would've chose that route," Parsons said.
When Parsons heard about the rule that allowed the veterans to receive a high school diploma, she knew she wanted to surprise her dad.
"I'm just really proud of him, I love him a lot," Parsons said. "He's just been a wonderful dad."
