LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scientists in Louisville are figuring out how to scrub air pollution and pinpoint cancer cells with photographs.
But the scientists aren't even old enough to drive a car. At a middle school science fair, students are aiming to make the world a better place.
"Students have been working for many months pronouncing themselves into their own curiosity and evolving questions they'd like to investigate that allows them to comprehend the scientific world," Fred Francis, a science teacher, said.
Some of the projects tackled topics like the effects of anxiety and risk taking, the health of the Earth and using science to create solutions for social justice.
This is the first time in three years that St. Francis of Assisi has been able to hold the science fair in person.
The winners from local science fairs across the area will move to regionals. then state and possible national competitions.
