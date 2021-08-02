LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is gearing up with extra patrols as kids head back to school.
ISP plans extra enforcement during school hours, and troopers will have zero tolerance for drivers that ignore a bus stop arm or speed in school zones. Drivers are also required to stop for school buses loading and unloading children.
Troopers are reminding drivers to watch for stopped school buses in the morning and afternoon, and watch for children walking to and from school and waiting at bus stops. ISP also said to never pass other vehicles in a school zone and don't text while driving.
Drivers and students need to be aware and watch for school crossing guards and obey their signals, ISP said.
Students walking to school need to leave early enough to get to school, use the same route every day on public sidewalks and streets. ISP said to never run across intersections. It's also a good idea to walk to school with other students and never talk to strangers.
ISP advises parents to teach children to create distance between themselves and anyone who tries to make contact with them. Children need to know to immediately report any strangers to their teachers or a parent. Children should also be taught never to get into a vehicle with anyone — even if they know them — without a parent's permission.
