LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools announced five immediate changes that will be in place when elementary and middle school students get back on the bus Friday morning.
A new bus-tracking app, more staff on buses and increased communication support for parents headline some short-term measures the district hopes will partially smooth over the issues that led to six canceled days of class. The five changes set to be implemented Friday will be done to "increase efficiency, provide bus drivers with additional support, and improve communication with parents," Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a news release Thursday:
The changes are listed below:
- Buses will no longer wait at depots for extended periods of time. If a bus runs exceptionally late, other depot buses will continue their routes, and the late students will be transported by a different bus or JCPS van.
- School leaders will have access to the Edulog Parent Portal Lite app to help families know where buses are in real-time. This app will also be available for JCPS parents as soon as we finalize our internal systems to support guardian access.
- Some bus drivers will have a JCPS employee riding with them to help guide them through challenging routes.
- Additional traffic flow support at some of our highest traffic areas.
- Increased communication support at bus compounds and the JCPS 485-RIDE Call Center to better answer families' questions.
The most impactful change for parents — once it's available to them — will be the app. The Edulog Parent Portal Lite app shows users when a school bus is scheduled to pick up and drop off a student. Parents can turn on notifications to be alerted when a bus comes within a certain distance of their homes.
Until the app is available to parents, they can call their child's school, and staff can pinpoint where the bus is. All school staff members will have access Friday, district spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said.
Callahan said they're asking parents to observe a 40-minute "grace period" after the scheduled arrival time of children before calling to track down their bus.
All these changes stem from what Pollio called a "transportation disaster" Wednesday, Aug. 9, which was the first day of school for JCPS students. Sme students didn't get home until almost 10 p.m. amid new bus routes and school start times. The following day, JCPS parents got a text alert that said school would be canceled on Thursday, Aug. 10, and Friday, Aug. 11, an effort by the district to fix the issues. The district then also canceled school Aug. 14-17, opting for a "staggered" restart with elementary and middle school students returning Friday and high school students returning Monday.
Pollio said earlier this week that the district has found that its transportation systems and technologies were "extremely antiquated" and "not where it needed to be." In a news release Thursday, he said that while some kids may still get home late Friday evening, that's simply "the reality right now," citing a bus driver fleet of fewer than 600 a few years after it exceeded 900.
JCPS had 730 routes last year, and that was cut to 600 beginning this year.
Since the rough first day, some drivers said there were too many stops on routes. JCPS has worked to reduce the longest routes and transfer some stops to other drivers, so a student's bus number or bus stop might be different now.
"If you can make alternative transportation arrangements, we encourage you to do so," Pollio said in a news release.
The district recently started using a program developed by a firm called AlphaRoute out of Massachusetts to help with planning routes and assigning bus stop locations. The program — developed by graduates of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — uses artificial intelligence to generate the routes with the intent of reducing the number of routes.
Callahan said personnel from Alpha Route are in town working with district leaders, though the goal of that work is focused on long-term solutions. The district has asked them to look at efficiency and to get the correct times for all routes, with the additional stops that have been added. Pollio said that when the district was given new routes over the summer from the AlphaRoute system, they had to add about 5,000 additional stops.
There is also a new "Return to School" website meant to allow parents to check the Bus Finder and get answers to common questions. To access it, click here.
"Thank you for all you do to support our students throughout the district," Pollio said in a news release. "We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to having everyone back in school!"
The district is still working on long-term solutions to implement, such as revamping bus routes.
"We need to create a temporary plan to ensure we can return to school safely now," the district said earlier this week. "As we return, our Operations team will continue working to create a permanent solution."
Related Stories:
- JCPS makes busing changes ahead of Friday, works to roll out bus tracking app
- Surrounding school districts not seeing increase of transfers from JCPS after busing issues
- JCPS will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday, planning for 'staggered' return starting Friday
- Kentucky lawmakers listen to frustrated JCPS parents, plan to take concerns to superintendent
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.