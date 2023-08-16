LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School districts surrounding Jefferson County haven't seen an increase in enrollment from Louisville students after transportation issues at Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS).
The first day of JCPS classes were plagued with bus delays in the morning and the afternoon as the district had implemented new school start times and bus routes. Some students' buses never showed up that morning, and others didn't get dropped off from school that evening until almost 10 p.m.
After JCPS decided to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday last week and later extended that closure to include Monday through Thursday this week, some parents threatened to transfer to other public school districts.
Oldham County School doesn't allow for out-of-county transfers unless the student's parent is a faculty member at the school district.
Shelby County Schools said it has only had five transfers from JCPS, but students can transfer year-round for a tuition of $3,800.
Steve Smallwood, director of pupil personnel for Bullitt County Public Schools, said the school district hasn't seen any significant increase in transfer requests from Jefferson County residents.
Bullitt County Schools did decrease tuition for out-of-county students from $9,000 last year to $2,400 this academic year, but Smallwood said that change had nothing to do with the current closing at JCPS.
Transfers are allowed at Bullitt County Public Schools until next Thursday.
In southern Indiana, Greater Clark County Schools posted on Facebook that registration is still available.
