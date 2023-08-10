LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools canceled classes for students Thursday and Friday due to severe transportation issues.
Wednesday was the first day of school for JCPS students. However, some students didn't get home until almost 10 p.m. amid new bus routes and school start times.
At 5:13 a.m. JCPS parents got a text alert that said school would be canceled on Thursday, August 10 and Friday, August 11. Families were also told CEP will contact families if there are any changes in service. All families were directed to their email for more information.
JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan tells WDRB News, "We will use these next four days to work through the issues experienced yesterday and make fixes to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff."
The district said it would send an email when the last student had been dropped off Wednesday. That email came at 10 p.m. A JCPS spokesperson said as of 9:58 p.m., all bus riders had been dropped off.
District leaders didn't comment on first day of school transportation issues until sharing a letter at 11:30 p.m. it had sent to JCPS families from Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.
Pollio released a video apology on social media on Thursday morning.
Pollio apologized to students, parents and staff for the problems on the first day.
Hundreds of people have contacted the WDRB newsroom through calls, emails and social media to express their frustration.
Mike Seebold wrote on Facebook, "They are giving them two days off and saying it’s snow days. The kids shouldn’t be penalized. It could end up making them go more at the end of the year. I’m just saying it’s not the kids fault."
"They have had more than enough time to fix the issues and they haven’t yet. Do you really think they are going to do it in 4 days," said Katie McDaniel.
Brenda Miller said, "It’s not fair to parents not letting them know the night before so they can arrange child care. A lot of parents work. Good luck, parents."
"If they didn't bus kids all over the county and kept them in their neighborhood schools, I bet you wouldn't have that problem. But I guess that's too easy," said Lisa Holstein.
Katherine Em said, "The board of education needs to be announcing their intention to step down today. JCPS is too large to be managed appropriately. Break it up."
