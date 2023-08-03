LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in 90 years, a new Jefferson County Public Schools middle school will open in west Louisville.
Class is almost in session at Dr. J Blaine Hudson Middle School, named for a late University of Louisville professor and civil rights activist.
Sixth grade students like CJ Ramsey are excited.
"I can't wait to imprint my name in this school's history," Ramsey said.
The project to repurpose the former Wheatley Elementary building is finishing up, as it transforms it into Hudson Middle in time for JCPS to start classes on Aug. 9.
"It is time that we have a wonderful facility, a wonderful space, where too often young people have spent decades going to places that they did not feel welcome," said principal Dr. Jeronda Majors.
Hudson Middle is the product of the district's new student assignment plan. The new facility allows parents in west Louisville to choose neighborhood schools for their students instead of being bused to another part of town.
"It's kind of hard to go way out to Middletown or J'town, you know. It's good to have something in your backyard that you believe in," said parent Charles Ramsey.
Hudson will begin with just sixth graders this year and fill in the seventh and eighth grades as the years go on. JCPS expects around 300 students this year.
"Nearly 80% of middle school families have chosen to stay close to home when they have that choice," said superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.
But the current location inside the former Wheatley Elementary is only temporary. JCPS will build an entirely new building for Hudson students. The district will announce its permanent home in the coming months.
Two other JCPS schools are scheduled to open next week. JCPS "is confident" both Echo Trail and Perry Elementary will be ready. However, there will be parts of the school, including the gym at Echo Trail, that will not be finished in time.
A ribbon-cutting for Perry Elementary is scheduled for Friday morning.
