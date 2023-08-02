LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer break is coming to an end next week for JCPS students and families, but several schools are still undergoing renovations, leaving some parents with concerns.
Construction workers are still busy at Central High School at 11th and Chestnut in downtown Louisville, with only a few days to go before students return to class.
The ongoing construction is part of a multimillion-dollar project to renovate several schools after the district's chief operations officer said there were more than $1 billion in unmet facility needs at JCPS schools.
Other schools scheduled for renovations include Fairdale High School, DuPont Manual Youth Performing Arts School, Johnson Traditional Middle School, and Atherton High School.
We spoke with Natoya Jones, a parent of a Central High student who said she was concerned the school could look like a construction site on the first day of classes.
"Considering that we have less than a week before school starts back, it brings some questions and concerns as to how the building is going to be on the first day of school," Jones said.
JCPS communications manager Mark Hebert told WDRB in a written statement that it's typical for schools in the district to be undergoing some renovations this time of year, and it's not uncommon for them not to be complete before the first day of school.
The statement continued: "That will be the case in some schools again this year with a shortage of skilled workers and supply chain issues exacerbating contractors' ability to get all the work done before the first day of school. That said, every school building will be safe, open and welcoming to students on Day One and any ongoing work by contractors will not impact the learning environment of students."
The district said its renovations are part of a four-year plan. An early estimate for the cost of all schools under renovation is roughly $645 million.
JCPS students return to class on Aug. 9.
