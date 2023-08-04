LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools celebrated the opening of its newest elementary school, Perry Elementary, with a ribbon cutting Friday morning.
"I can't say enough about what a big day this is for JCPS," said Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. "I think it's really symbolic of the changes that we have made in this district and continue to make in this district."
Pollio said the last JCPS facility built in Louisville's west end was Foster Elementary School in 2000. More than two decades later, Perry Elementary is ready to welcome students.
"So it has been 23 years since we have been able to open up a new school, a new facility in west Louisville, and I'm so proud this is the facility that we are opening up and attached to the beautiful, brand new Y at 18th and Broadway," Pollio said.
Perry Elementary will become home to more than 600 students this fall, many from Louisville's California and Russell neighborhoods. Being attached to the YMCA means students will have access to facilities there like the gym and swimming pool.
"Our kids deserve this brand new school. Kids in west Louisville deserve to have great facilities," said Pollio.
William H. Perry, Sr. graduated from Louisville Central High School in 1877. He then became a teacher. Perry graduated from Illinois Medical College and became the first African-American physician to receive a Kentucky license to practice medicine in 1908.
The school will also honor Phillis Wheatley, one of the best-known poets in the pre-19th century.
Pollio said the library and media center at Perry Elementary will be named after Wheatley.
Keisha Fulson, principal of Perry Elementary, said she's excited to see the community be involved with this new school.
"We are creating this opportunity for everyone," Fulson said.
Two young students helped cut the ribbon for their brand new building. Sisters, Harmoni Burt and Charlei Wright, are getting ready to take their elementary education to Perry.
"We have a cool gym, it's connected to the YMCA, and it's cool because we have a new classroom," said Harmoni, a rising 4th grader.
Her younger sister Charlei, a rising 2nd grader, said she's looking forward to being able to use the swimming pool and has big dreams for the future.
"I want to be a doctor, police man, and a teacher, and a lunch lady," said Charlei, when asked what she wanted to be when she grows up.
The girls' mother, Ashley Burt, a former JCPS student herself, said she's looking forward to seeing her children grow at the new Perry Elementary.
"When I was in school, we didn't get new buildings, we didn't get fancy things like this, so I'm loving it that my kids get to see this and experience this and get all the opportunities that come with it," she said.
This isn't the only new school opening for JCPS this fall.
JCPS said Echo Trail Middle School will be the newest school in eastern Jefferson County since 2008.
Echo Trail Middle School is named after the road it is on in east Louisville. The road runs adjacent to the Parklands of Floyds Fork.
Earlier this week, Hudson Middle School opened in west Louisville. It's currently in a temporary location, working out of the former Wheatley Elementary building.
Hudson Middle is the product of the district's new student assignment plan. The new facility allows parents in west Louisville to choose neighborhood schools for their students instead of being bused to another part of town.
"It's kind of hard to go way out to Middletown or J'town, you know. It's good to have something in your backyard that you believe in," parent Charles Ramsey told WDRB News earlier this week.
Hudson will begin with just sixth graders this year and fill in with seventh and eighth grades as the years go on. JCPS expects around 300 students this year.
JCPS will build an entirely new building for Hudson students in the future. The district will announce its permanent home in the coming months.
JCPS has hopes to build 23 new schools in a 10-year span.
The first day for JCPS this school year is Aug. 9.
