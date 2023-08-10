LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The entire city of Louisville was caught off guard when Jefferson County Public Schools officials canceled classes for Thursday and Friday because of a "transportation disaster" that had some elementary students arriving home as late as 10 p.m.
At least one JCPS bus driver said the problems experienced on the first day of school are the result of a flawed software program that uses artificial intelligence to generate routes. That will come as no surprise to many parents who were already raising red flags about bus stops and routes in the days before the school year started.
JCPS recently started using a program developed by a firm called AlphaRoute out of Massachusetts to help with planning routes and assigning bus stop locations. The program — developed by graduates of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — uses artificial intelligence to generate the routes with the intent of reducing the number of routes. Last year, JCPS had 730 routes last year, and that was cut to 600 beginning this year.
As the first day of school approached, parents were already calling officials to complain about unsafe bus stop locations, and, in some cases, no bus stop at all. Despite these red flags, JCPS decided to use the software for the first day of school.
During a news conference over the summer, Pollio expressed confidence that students would not wait on buses more than hour, if that.
"First and foremost, after school, we had said that (for) a lot of buses, 40 minutes was the window we gave AlphaRoute," Pollio said at the time. "So that's just a part of what we have to do, because we have four or five different time periods where they're being bused or picked up on a bus. So 40 minutes is the limit which we wanted."
JCPS is not the first district to use AlphaRoute software. Columbus City Public Schools, the largest district in Ohio, spent $1.5 million on the software. But it stopped using the software after last school year because it was causing so many issues. It's not clear if those issues were similar to the problems JCPS experienced.
One bus driver said the problem isn't the new start times. It's the routes, and many drivers struggled with long, unfamiliar routes they had never before driven.
John Stovall, president of Teamsters Local 783, the union that represents bus drivers, said drivers are working Thursday and Friday to practice routes and let the district know what doesn’t work. They can also work Saturday and Sunday, but that's optional.
Stovall said the union relayed its concerns about AlphaRoute to JCPS before school started. Some drivers have already resigned over the situation, including a 14-year veteran with perfect attendance. Stovall said the union believes JCPS should cancel classes next week as well but knows that's not a popular opinion.
In a video statement Thursday morning, Pollio outlined several steps the district plans to take to fix the issue, including: reviewing all bus routes, providing extra training for drivers, streamlining communications between schools and families, and staffing up the 485-RIDE hotline for parents to call with questions.
