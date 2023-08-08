LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students across Kentuckiana are headed back to the classroom. Adding to those first day jitters is some uncertainty about catching the bus in Louisville.
More than 60,000 Jefferson County Public Schools students will ride the bus when they go back to school Wednesday, Aug. 9. But some parents are concerned about when and where their child will catch the bus to schools like Central High School and Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary School.
Tiesha Calbert's son is one of those students. He will return to a familiar high school, but not everything will be the same.
"His bus stop was probably two streets over. Now it's about five streets down," said Calbert, who is also the director of a south Louisville daycare.
"My concern is the neighborhood," she said. "I mean, we're in the time and age that it's not as safe."
Calbert is responsible for getting at least three dozen other students to and from bus stops, and has shared her concerns with transportation officials at JCPS.
"And then it will say 'unfortunately all our representatives are busy' and 'call back another time,'" she said.
So far, she's had no luck with the district's bus hotline.
"And that's been going on for about three or four days," she said.
The bus hotline, 502-485-RIDE (7433), opened Monday morning. It's a number parents can call with questions about their child's bus stop and times.
"We are experiencing extremely high call volume," said Ken Stites.
Stites is a transportation specialist with JCPS. He said the hotline is for students who don't have a stop.
"If you have a stop and you don't like it, we may be able to make a correction in the future," he said. "There is a Google Form, (a) bus stop request form, on our back to school webpage. It's linked on, one click away from the JCPS homepage. That's where you request a stop change."
Meanwhile, JCPS bus drivers like Connie Blessitt have spent the week leading up to the new school year practicing their new routes.
"We are simulating our routes. We all have new routes this year, so it's taking a little bit of getting used to," Blessitt said. "I have all the confidence in the world that everything, by the second week of school, it is going to be smooth."
Transportation officials said to make sure your child knows their bus stop, bus number, phone number and address, and to make sure you have patience.
"We will not be on time," said Stites. "I wouldn't say that on the first day of school. It's almost not possible, but we will get there."
For questions or concerns, call the bus stop hotline at 502-485-RIDE (7433). Below are the dates and times when the line will be open:
- Tuesday, 8/8: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, 8/9: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, 8/10: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, 8/11: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, 8/14: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, 8/15: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, 8/16: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To request a bus stop change, click here.
To look at the JCPS bus finder, click here.
For the district's back to school guide, which includes information about school start times and bus routes, click here.
