LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is getting students ready for health careers by immersing them in the field. That means sending them into real operating rooms to witness real surgeries.
The new immersive strategy is made possible with the help of physicians from UofL Health.
Most students are typically introduced to the medical field in college, but students at Central High School are getting ahead of the game through pre-medical hands-on experience.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says the program is designed to get more black students involved in pursuing careers in medicine.
More than 20 Central High School seniors are currently rotating through different specialties at the hospital.
Students can shadow UofL Health doctors during rounds, enter operating rooms and witness surgeries.
The program launched in August and offers educational opportunities, mentorship, college credit and scholarships.
Aliyah Hill, a Central High School senior, says the opportunity to participate in the program will benefit her future.
"With this program, it has shown us that there are people that care about us, there are people that want us to be there," she said. "So I would say that this benefits all our central students, especially those who want to be in the medical field."
The creation of the program includes partnership with UofL Health, the UofL School of Medicine and Falls City Medical Society.
In the next few weeks, the program will allow juniors at Central High School to also participate in 10 core specialties.
