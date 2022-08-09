LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an unexpected turn of events this summer, teachers and staff at one Louisville public school are preparing to start the new year in an older building, instead of a new one.
The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary School was delayed after the building failed a second building inspection, Jefferson County Public Schools announced last Wednesday.
Instead of starting the school year in the brand new Wilkerson building, students and staff will report to Watson Lane Elementary — which was closed after the 2021-22 school year to combine with Wilkerson Elementary — for temporary placement.
It's not known when students and staff will be able to transition to the new Wilkerson Elementary building.
Justin Young, a teacher at Wilkerson, said while they didn't plan to start the school year at the Watson Lane location, their mission to help students doesn't change.
"There's always going to be challenges, no matter if you're starting in a building that's 50-plus-years-old or brand new," he said. "At the end of the day, I want (students) to learn and be the best humans possible, no matter what building they're in."
Principal Sara Alvey said she has "no concerns" about the condition of the Watson Lane building.
"We know we can hold our kids," she said. "Like I said, we had hundreds in last night for our 'Meet The Teacher.' We have a safe area for all instruction and learning and everything, so I have no concerns about this building."
According to Alvey, there is enough space for a full-size classroom for every homeroom, the cafeteria is fully-functional, air quality has passed all tests, and the building has been cleaned.
"Everything's been fixed with our air conditioner. We have working units everywhere," Alvey said. "They said that it's actually working better now than it was last year."
She also said teachers are fully-staffed.
"Once the kids get in the building ... you just come to life, and that's what we're excited for," Alvey said.
Parents and students were able to meet teachers Monday night. Yesenia Ochoa, an ESL teacher, said she heard several positive comments.
"I spoke to a lot of parents," she said. "I was greeting everybody as they came in, and they're impressed we got the building ready as fast as we could for our students."
Alvey said teachers were able to get into the building last Thursday to start setting up their classrooms.
"The district basically said, 'What do you need?' and 'We'll get it done,'" Alvey said. "And they got it done."
It's unclear when Wilkerson Elementary will be able to open. For a in-depth information on the construction process and history of the project, click here.
