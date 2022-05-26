LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) senior earned a life-changing scholarship.
Central High Magnet Career Academy's Eniayo lyun was the 2022 recipient of the Thomas Family Scholarship for $10,000.
The scholarship is named in honor of the first Black family on Louisville Water's payroll.
lyun is an honor roll student who maintained a 4.04 GPA while working with the West Louisville health clinic to vaccinate others during the pandemic.
lyun plans on enrolling at Berea College in the fall.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.