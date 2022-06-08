LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A summer camp is helping students plan for careers in technology.
More than 100 JCPS students signed up for the second annual "All that Tech" conference.
It's taking place this week at the Roots 101 African American Museum. The program is aimed at girls of color but also open to boys 7th grade through 11th grade.
They learn about coding, entrepreneurship and more at the summer camp. There are also guest speakers from Google, Microsoft and M.I.T.
Program directors say the goal is to get more students of color interested in computer science and technology careers.
"There are so many jobs that go unclaimed and so we are bridging that gap," Angelica McClendon, technique program director, said. "We are training these young people, in particular Black women, in this field so they can see something they may not see. We're trying to change the narrative."
The conference started on Monday and runs through Thursday.
