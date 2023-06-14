LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families are relying on free meals provided by Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and other programs this summer.
JCPS started its summer meal program last week, providing free meals for any child 18 and younger. Breakfasts and lunches are offered five days a week at 140 sites like schools, parks and community centers across Louisville.
China White is a mother of three children who utilize the summer meal program twice a week. White brought her children to Hartstern Elementary on Wednesday for lunch.
She said the meal program makes things easier for her as a mother.
"The freedom of being able to do other things, to not have to prepare it at home, it's very nice," White said. "It definitely has helped us a lot, it is wonderful they offer it."
JCPS distributed more than 324,00 meals to children last summer. The state's largest school district expects to serve that same number this year.
"This is very important for families," Andrea Wright, JCPS Nutrition Services Department coordinator, said. "There are a lot kids that depend on school meals throughout the school year so without this program many kids would go hungry."
Karen Jesse, who works at Hartstern Elementary, brought her grandson and great grandchild to the school on Wednesday. Jesse said the number children served can fluctuate each day, from 20 or more to several dozen.
"We don't know when they're coming, how much to cook, but you always want to be prepared just in case," Jesse said.
Jesse brings her grandson, Eric Lindsey, at least twice a way. Lindsey said it's pretty fun stopping by the school for lunch. He was pleased with the food served on Wednesday.
"If there was a star system it would be five stars," Lindsey said. "It's really good."
Beyond serving children free meals, school officials also said the program provides educational opportunities for students. Hartstern Elementary shares books with children who stop by for a meal.
"It's a great opportunity for students to learn and read more this summer," said principal Laquetta Carter. "We hope they build friendships, share a book, take those books home and share with a younger siblings."
Hartstern Elementary has around 450 students, and around half live in the same zip code as the school. Carter said the program helps to build a sense of community.
Parents appreciate the chance their children have to practice reading skills while on summer break.
"They love looking at all the books," White said. "They have gotten a few books themselves. They love walking around."
JCPS has led the program for more than two decades. This summer's meals are offered through July 28. There's no sign-up or application necessary.
"Many parents depend on this program," Wright said.
To find locations and to see menus, click here. Mobile routes are also available daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at various pools and parks.
In Indiana, children can get free meals and snacks as part of the 2023 Summer Food Service Program. Any students 18 or younger can visit one of more than 1,000 locations across the state to get the free food.
For a map of locations across the country click here.
Families can also call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE or text "summer meals" or "verano" to the National Hunger Hotline at 914-342-7744 for additional assistance.
