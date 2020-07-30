LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest public school district is urging families to verify that their contact information is up-to-date.
According to a news release, Jefferson County Public Schools also wants families to make sure that they're receiving text messages from the district as the school system prepares for the start of "Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI)," commonly referred to as online learning.
"Up-to-date email addresses and phone numbers will be important for families who need to request a Chromebook and/or hotspot for the upcoming school year," the news release states. "Communication from a student's school and teachers also requires a valid email or phone number. With job changes and work from home scenarios, existing email addresses may no longer be valid and need updating."
To ensure that text messages are being received, parents should opt into School Messenger by texting Y to 67587. Parents must opt into this system to receive text messages. Even if JCPS already has a parent's correct phone number on file, that person won't receive text messages if he or she does not opt into School Messenger.
To receive emails from the district at large and a child's school in particular, parents must have their current email address in the JCPS system. To update that information at the Parent Portal, CLICK HERE. Anyone who doesn't have a Parent Portal account can set one up by CLICKING HERE.
Individuals with an existing account can go to the Parent Portal and click, "Log on to the Parent Portal." First, click on "Campus Parent," then enter log-in credentials. Once the username and password have been entered, click "More," then "Family Information" then "Update."
Families who have previously "unsubscribed" to emails from JCPS, or reported those emails as spam, will not receive future emails.
JCPS' first day is scheduled for Aug. 25.
