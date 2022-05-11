LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A unique program at University of Louisville Hospital is turning the emergency room into the classroom.
Over the past year, more than 1,000 people — including many high schoolers — have walked the halls of the hospital to experience various medical professions first-hand. The job shadow program gives students the opportunity to ask questions directly to those working on the front lines.
Participants are also able to sit in on real procedures and interact with patients.
"They say they're interested in the medical field but they don't really know what that's about," said Kathy Robinson, a nurse with UofL Health. "So a program where they're brought into a hospital, where they see different areas, is vital as to decisions they'll make in the future."
Robinson is the clinical manager of surgical services and has worked at the hospital for seven years. She said it's exciting to see younger generations get inspired to pursue careers in medicine.
"They come in, they have no idea what to expect and they're just so excited for the future for medicine and trying to decide, 'What do I want to do?'" Robinson said. "It's really neat to see they have a great experience and it changes their whole outlook on medicine in the future."
Allison Smith, a sophomore at Fairdale High School, was among of students taking part in the job shadow Wednesday. She previously did another job shadow a few weeks prior and said the experience solidified she wants to become a pediatric nurse.
"I think it's a really good opportunity for the high school students to be able to come and shadow before going to college," Allison said. "It helps me to know how to interact with the patient more and how to interact with the patients as well."
She said the most exciting part was getting to watch a procedure involving a trachea.
"It was pretty cool," Allison said. "At first, it was a little bit scary. But I got kind of used to it."
Hospital staff are hopeful reaching young minds like Smith's early on will help combat the critical nursing shortage.
"You can't wait for an emergency to get ready. You have to be prepared before something happens," said Joshua Toomer, workforce development coordinator for UofL Health. "We want students to not just be competent, but confident."
Toomer said the offer for free tuition through UofL Health is another incentive that could help recruit more people into the health care profession.
"We have positions open everywhere," he said. "It's a nationwide shortage, and this is just one way we can start planting those seeds earlier on."
