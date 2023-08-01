FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio traveled to Frankfort on Tuesday to give lawmakers a presentation on the future of the state's largest school district. His main points covered changes that kids and families will see this school year, but some of the biggest questions from lawmakers weren't about that at all.
Rep. Shane Baker, R-Somerset, turned the conversation to new regulations for school districts from Senate Bill 150. The bill — which bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth, bans schools from requiring staff to use a student's preferred pronouns, limits the teaching of certain sex-related topics and requires school policies on bathrooms, locker rooms and showers — is yet to be adopted by JCPS as official policy.
JCPS did pass a resolution that countered a lot of SB 150 language that Baker read from during the meeting and asked why Pollio isn't listening to the law.
"You have 98,000 students in your district," Baker told Pollio. "Should they follow your rules if you don't follow the rules set before you?"
Pollio said it's a challenging topic for the district to work through, adding that he's working with the board of education, a place where he doesn't have a vote.
One thing lawmakers could agree on was that Pollio has taken on a huge amount of change at once. Pollio laid out in a news conference Monday the many "long overdue" changes happening in the district. But he said he's confident in a new transportation plan leading up to the first day Aug. 9.
Start times now range from 7:40-9:40 a.m. for K-12 and early learning students in elementary school buildings and 10:40 a.m. at standalone early learning centers. Dismissals are also staggered from 2:20-4:20 p.m.
The additional times will stagger bus routes to compensate for a shortage of bus drivers, halt the need for drivers to do double and triple runs, and allow all students to get to school on time. The plan reduces routes from more than 700 routes to 600.
There's also the new school choice zone plan that Pollio believes will strengthen student identity by allowing families who have never had the choice before the option to go to school closer to home.
"It was only one group of students — predominantly students of color in west Louisville — who were forced to leave their neighborhood, and it wasn't their family's choice," Pollio said. "For the first time ever. that has changed this year."
JCPS' chief academic officer also presented on the district's updated literacy curriculum, which is believed to boost students ability to read.
"I just want to commend you on for moving full speed ahead on really very significant changes," Rep. Lisa Willner, D-Louisville, told Pollio.
Some lawmakers voiced concern with accountability and how all the changes in JCPS will be measured. Pollio said the board is expected to set some of those benchmarks, giving people a better idea of when — or if — they will be met.
But even with the mostly positive response to those changes, Rep. Kevin Jackson, R-Bowling Green, asked Pollio if splitting JCPS into more than one district would be a good idea.
Pollio said it would not be good.
"I think it would have devastating outcomes for the kids of Jefferson County, especially when I believe we're doing the right work," he told Jackson. "I know there's a lot of controversy. I know there's a lot of challenge. My ask is to let us do this work. Let us show you we're successful with it."
Earlier this month, JCPS released its information on bus routes for this upcoming school year. For detailed information about the transportation plan, click here. Families are encouraged to look up their school start time and bus stop to be prepared. Here is a link to the JCPS Back to School page, which includes information on immunizations, meal plans, supply lists and student handbook.
