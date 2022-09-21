LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a push in Kentucky to get home-schooled students more access to scholarship money.
Right now, high school students get Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) money for good grades and their ACT score. The catch for home-school students is their GPA is not eligible for KEES money, only the ACT portion.
The difference could be up to $10,000 for traditional schooling and up to $2,000 for homeschool students.
"On behalf of the homeschoolers of Kentucky, I humbly request the extension of the hand of justice so that we too have an equal opportunity to further our education through the earning of the full KEES scholarship that is available to traditional students, " Svava Ghering, a home-schooled student, told the Interim Joint Committee on Education on Tuesday.
One option presented could be creating a dual-credit college course formula for home school kids to earn more KEES money. But there isn't an exact bill drafted right now in Frankfort.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.