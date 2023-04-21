LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State University will expand the reach of its campus with a new office in west Louisville.
Officials from KSU were joined by local and state leaders Friday afternoon to cut the ribbon on the new West Louisville Cooperative Extension Office.
Kentucky State University officially opened its new West Louisville Office today. Opening the office is part of a multipronged approach to addressing health education, wellness, and food insecurity issues in African American communities. https://t.co/DKs0Y4EFf1 pic.twitter.com/6JVE90dxZa— Kentucky State U. (@KyStateU) April 21, 2023
"It's an honor to bring Kentucky State University's Cooperative Extension Program to the West Louisville community," Interim KSU President Johnson said in a news release Friday. "This would not be possible without the support of our local and state leaders and the dedication of the visionaries at the University. Today's opening is yet another great example of the difference that Kentucky State is making toward achieving an Intended Future in West Louisville and across the Commonwealth of Kentucky."
The office is located inside the Louisville Central Community Center at 13th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
"That allows us to create the partnerships that change all those trajectories of the people in the nine communities in the west end of Louisville," Kentucky Sen. Robert Stivers, R-25, said. "I thank the individuals that were involved in this, because when you change the trajectory of one person in the state, you change the trajectory for the whole state."
