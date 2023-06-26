LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State University is ready to respond to help in a disaster.
The school in Frankfort is rolling out a disaster recovery trailer, which will be stocked with supplies and taken to people in areas in need after a weather event hits.
The trailer will have medical supplies, items for babies and more. After Kentucky has dealt with several natural disasters like flooding and tornadoes in recent years, the university wanted to help.
"With the increase in storms and the changes within our state tornadoes east to west, we wanted to be more mobile," said Gil Finley, KSU community resource director.
According to a news release, KSU will coordinate with school systems to use the unit in disaster preparedness education and initiatives. It will be used as an educational learning lab.
The trailer cost about $55,000.
