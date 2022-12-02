LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the operating room, to the classroom.
A local doctor spends his off days substitute teaching for Jefferson County Public Schools.
Like many other schools, it's been a struggle for Cane Run Elementary to find enough substitute teachers.
Due to having Fridays off, Dr. Greg Cilberti decided to start substitute teaching at JCPS this fall.
He's subbed in a few schools and has helped teach students from kindergarteners to middle schoolers. He then donates his earnings for the day back to the teacher and their classrooms.
"It's challenging, but very rewardable," Cilberti said. "I look forward to it every day. I actually think about it when I'm not here."
Friday, Cilberti filled in for a teacher who was in a car wreck. He said he's donating his substitute salary to her and her recovery.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.