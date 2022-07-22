LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Catholic students head back to school soon and school administrators say safety is at the top of their minds.
"On Monday of this upcoming week, we are having, actually, the Kentucky Center for School Safety, provide an update and workshop for our school leaders and their school leadership teams," explained Mary Beth Bowling, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Louisville. "So as the general public is concerned and want to make sure that their children are safe, we have that same goal. We want to make sure our children are safe, and therefore we are looking at all the best practices that will keep children safe when they are under our care."
Catholic schools return to the classroom starting Aug. 16.
