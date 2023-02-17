LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students across Louisville held walk-outs Friday to push back against Senate Bill 150, which targets students who go by different pronouns.
The Senate-passed bill prevents teachers from being forced to use a student's preferred pronouns. Teachers could use the gender assigned to the student at birth, even if the child identifies differently.
Students at Ballard and Eastern High School spoke out against the bill.
"A lot of people brought pride flags and we chanted a little bit and I think that we were all just really glad to unite together and talk about something that really matters to all of us," Lenny Skees, a student at Eastern, said.
The bill's sponsor said the point is to uphold the First Amendment by allowing teachers the choice of whether to use a student's preferred pronouns.
The bill will now go to the House.
