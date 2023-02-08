LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Free Public Library is giving out books to children who don't have access to reading material.
Preschool-aged children received free books at the Shawnee Library on Wednesday. The book distribution is the start of a library-wide effort provided by a $123,000 grant from PNC. The funding from the PNC Foundation will deliver around 35,000 books to local children from newborns to five years old who are at risk of falling behind in educational development.
"We recognize that education is a powerful means for economic and social mobility – and that early access to high quality resources, including books, helps children develop a lifelong love of learning," said Kristen Byrd, PNC regional president for Louisville.
The books are planned to be shared with children in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods that have "book deserts," where printed books and reading material are difficult to obtain.
"Reading to our children, starting at a young age, is essential in preparing them for future school success," said Library Director Lee Burchfield. "And getting books into kids' hands is one of the things the Library does really well."
A wide variety of titles are available for children.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.