LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary announced a new president Wednesday morning.
Rev. Dr. Andrew David Pomerville will serve as Louisville Seminary's 11th president. Pomerville is the founding director of the Center for College and Community Engagement, assistant vice president for community engagement and senior chaplain at Alma College in Michigan.
According to a news release Wednesday, Pomerville co-led a $2 million fund for a historic chapel renovation and championed for anti-racism policies and LGBTQIA+ affirming practices in education and church while at Alma College.
Pomerville was ordain in the Presbyterian Church USA in 2007. He is a graduate of three Presbyterian schools, earning a Bachelors of Arts in history and religious studies at Alma College, a Master of Divinity at Princeton Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
