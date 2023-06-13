LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's mayor on Tuesday announced a plan to provide universal Pre-K learning for the area's 3- and 4-year-olds.
A newly created "Early Learning Action Group" will meet bi-weekly for the next six months, laying the foundation to increase the availability of early learning programs for Louisville's pre-K youth. The first meeting was held Tuesday.
The group is made up of nearly two dozen educators, business leaders, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle who will develop plans to help new pre-K and early learning options the community.
"The amazing people offering their time and energy to this action group have signed up for one of the most important tasks I can think of: helping ensure our kids build an educational foundation for lifelong success," Greenberg said in a written statement.
The big question the group must tackle is how to fund the program. Greenberg said Tuesday that all options are on the table, but some form of private funding, partnership or pledge may be needed.
"Just because something hasn't been done, doesn't mean it can't be done," Greenberg said. "And doesn't mean it shouldn't be done in Louisville. Our kids deserve the best. And this group is going to help make sure they get the best when it comes to early learning."
He has begun his opening statements. Notice Republican and Democrat state lawmakers also on stage with other stakeholders. Mayor Greenberg says research is clear kids who start learning earlier will lead safer and better lives. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/hq60s8IuOW— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) June 13, 2023
Louisville's Early Learning Action Group will follow guidelines and recommendations from the National Institute for Early Education Research.
It's not yet clear when universal Pre-K could start in Louisville.
Universal Pre-K isn't a new idea -- Gov. Andy Beshear has called for it in the past, but legislation to create it didn't see any movement in Frankfort this session.
Republican Senator Julie Raque Adams said the action group couldn't come at a better time, and that the deadline lines up with the upcoming session where lawmakers will be devising the next state budget.
She's hopeful that with a solid plan, other lawmakers in Frankfort will get behind the idea and help with funding.
